Commission begins review of administrative units in state, holds meeting

The Commission for Reorganisation of Administrative Units in Himachal Pradesh held its first meeting on Friday evening under the chairmanship of former High Court judge Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary.

The commission discussed the existing administrative structure of the state, including districts, subdivisions, tehsils, sub-tehsils, development blocks and other administrative divisions.

It also held preliminary discussions on the criteria for examining proposals for the creation, merger, bifurcation and reorganisation of administrative units. Population, geographical conditions, accessibility, administrative efficiency and public convenience are likely to be among the key parameters.

The commission emphasised that the exercise should aim at improving governance and access to public services, particularly in remote and difficult and remote areas.

It also discussed the need to collect demographic data and other relevant information from government departments and Deputy Commissioners. Consultations with public representatives and other stakeholders would also form part of the exercise.

The financial implications of any proposed reorganisation, including infrastructure and manpower requirements, were also discussed.

The commission stated that the exercise should ensure an optimum utilisation of resources and strengthen administrative efficiency without placing an additional burden on the state exchequer.

The commission decided to undertake a detailed assessment of the existing administrative set-up and seek information and suggestions from various departments and district administrations.