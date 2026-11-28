Five youths from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district have alleged that they were duped by agents who promised them lucrative jobs in Russia but sent them on tourist visas and made them do menial work.

They have approached the district administration for help in bringing back eight of their companions who are allegedly still stranded in the country. The affected youths, including Manohar Lal, met Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mandi Priyanshu Khati and narrated their ordeal.

According to the victims, an agent from Sundernagar, in collaboration with his associate from Baijnath, allegedly promised them employment in a company in Russia with attractive salaries.

Around 13 people, including Sanju Lal, Jagdish, Duni Chand and Nokhu Ram, were reportedly approached with assurances of overseas employment. In exchange, the agents allegedly collected substantial amounts of money from the aspirants.

The youths claimed that they were promised proper employment arrangements and work visas before being sent abroad. However, upon reaching Russia, they allegedly found themselves in a completely different situation from what had been promised.

According to their account, they were handed over to a Pakistani national after arriving in Russia. Instead of being provided employment at the warehouse or company where they had been assured jobs, they were allegedly made to wash dishes and work in a stable.

The victims alleged that the agents had misled them by arranging tourist visas instead of work visas, leaving them vulnerable and without the promised employment opportunities. They said the circumstances in Russia were far different from what they had been told before departure.

After realising that they had been cheated and were not receiving the promised jobs, five youths managed to return to India. However, they claimed that eight of their companions were still in Russia and facing difficulties.

The victims have appealed to the district administration to intervene and facilitate the safe return of their stranded companions. They have also sought strict action against the agents allegedly involved in the fraud, demanding that those responsible be held accountable for exploiting young people seeking employment opportunities abroad.

ADC Priyanshu Khati told The Tribune that the police had been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary action against the accused