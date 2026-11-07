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Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Kumar Yadav appointed ADG in CRPF

HimTimes

Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Kumar Yadav (1996 batch) was on Friday appointed Additional Director General (ADG) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation against an existing vacancy.

In a letter issued by the Union Home Ministry to the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh on November 6, it was stated that Yadav has been appointed as ADG (Level-15 of pay matrix) in CRPF on deputation basis against existing vacancy, from the date he assumes charge of the post and will continue up to September 30, 2030, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“It is therefore, requested that Shri Ajay Kumar Yadav, IPS(HP:1996), may be relieved immediately to enable him to join his new assignment at the Centre,” the letter said.

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