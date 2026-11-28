Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting of the commission constituted for the re-organisation of administrative units in the state on Saturday.

Many ministers and Congress MLAs have expressed their disagreement on the issue of the creation of new districts.

The Chief Minister discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning of the commission and asked it to first formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the re-organisation of the administrative units, keeping in view the demography and other geographical factors of the state.

Sukhu also asked the commission to seek suggestions from the public and the district administration on the issue. He directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to provide necessary support to the commission for its smooth functioning.

On October 14, the state government had constituted the commission to examine the contentious issue of the re-organisation of administrative units, including the creation, merger and bifurcation of districts, subdivisions and tehsils. The commission has been asked to submit its report within six months.

The highly sensitive issue of the creation of new districts can have serious ramifications in view of the Vidhan Sabha elections due next year. There has been a talk of the creation of new districts, especially out of the biggest district of Kangra comprising 15 Assembly segments, for the past two decades.

Successive governments had dabbled with the idea of carving out new districts out of Kangra like Palampur, Dehra and Nurpur. The creation of new districts of Rampur in Shimla and Dharampur in Mandi had also been under the consideration of successive regimes.

The issue has practically divided the ruling Congress as Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya have expressed their disagreement over it.

In fact, there had been heated exchanges between Congress MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting during the recently concluded winter session at Dharamsala.

Being a highly contentious issue, which can evoke not only political opinions but also strong regional sentiments, the state government will tread very cautiously, especially regarding the creation of new districts.

Chairman of the commission Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, Members Vishal Panwar and Rajesh Sharma, Special Secretary (GAD) Harbans Singh Brascon and Director Land Records and Consolidation of Holdings Torul S. Raveesh attended the meeting.