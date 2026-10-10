Expectant mother dies in Una hospital; relatives allege doctor’s negligence, create ruckus

Relatives of a young woman, who died in the labour room of the Una District Hospital, created a ruckus on Friday morning alleging negligence at the hands of a doctor and the nursing staff.

Expectant mother Reena Devi was admitted to the hospital for delivery on Friday. He husband Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Arniala village where the district hospital is located, said that the nursing staff shifted her to the labour room in the morning.

Soon after, they got the news that the foetus was not alive and Reena’s condition was serious, necessitating an ultrasound test. He added that his wife was unconscious when she was brought out of the labour room for the ultrasound test on a stretcher.

Rajiv said that sometime later, he came to know that Reena had died. He asserted that her condition was very good in the morning and they even had a walk in the hospital. Reena’s relatives accused the attending doctor of negligence and demanded immediate action against him.

The helpless hospital authorities informed the police about the ruckus. Additional SP Ajay Rana and SDM Abhishek Mittal reached the hospital where some more relatives, friends and locals had joined the aggrieved family members.

As the tension grew, Una SP Sachin Hiremath and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishant Jaswal, too, reached the hospital. They pacified the protesters and handed over a copy of an FIR to Rajiv, assuring him of an investigation into the matter.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mankotia said that the unfortunate death of the woman and her foetus had been reported and that a medical board of doctors from Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, had been requisitioned.