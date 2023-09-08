Three nursing colleges will be opened in Himachal, DPR of 10 crores sent to the center

Shimla: Himachal government will open three new nursing colleges in the state. These colleges will be opened at Chamba, Hamirpur, and Nahan in district Sirmaur.

The Health Department has prepared the DPR and sent it to the Centre. Rs 10 crore will be spent on developing infrastructure in all the three nursing colleges.

More than Rs 3 crore is to be given to each nursing institution. At present, there are only two government nursing colleges in Himachal, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Mandi. While the number of nursing schools is more than 15.

The state government has decided to earmark 40 seats each in the newly opened nursing colleges. As the infrastructure will develop.

The central government will be recommended to increase the seats. After passing the 12th examination in Himachal, a large number of female students are doing nursing and midwife courses.

It costs more than four lakh rupees to do a nursing course in private institutions. It also includes hostel, uniform, and other expenses. Thousands of girl students are doing this course.

Although government colleges fees are less. In this, the expenditure of one year remains around 70 thousand. With the opening of new nursing colleges in Himachal, many more female students will be able to get training in government institutions.

