HRTC’s Bold Decision on Volvo, now only three Stations will Operate

Himachal Road Transport Corporation i.e. HRTC will operate Volvo buses from the station only from three depots of the state and they will run on rotation basis. HRTC management is going to operate Volvo from Shimla, Palampur and Kullu only.

HRTC officials say that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the better management and maintenance of Volvo. HRTC has issued orders asking all Volvos with staff to be sent to Shimla, Palampur and Kullu.

HRTC currently has around 100 Volvo buses, while 11 more Volvo buses are going to be added to the HRTC fleet. There are many depots across the state from where only one or two Volvo buses of HRTC ply.

Maintenance staff is not available with HRTC in these depots. For maintenance one has to go to Shimla Kullu or Palampur. In such a situation, HRTC has decided that Volvo will have only three working stations across the state.

Buses will run from here on rotation basis, so that other routes of HRTC are not affected. It is being told that like the Volvo bus plying from Shimla to Sarkaghat will be running from Shimla.

First HRTC bus will go on Shimla-Delhi route from here. From there Sarkaghat and from Sarkaghat back to Delhi and then from Delhi to Shimla. Similarly, by making a similar rotation at other places, Volvo will reach its depot.

Economic situation strengthened with Volvo buses

Volvo buses are the main sources of HRTC’s earnings. HRTC buses are running on many routes from Himachal to many outside states. HRTC is also earning well on these routes. Recently HRTC has also started bus service from Shimla to Katra.

HRTC’s Volvo bus has good income on this route also. Apart from this, the routes going to Delhi from different districts are also proving beneficial.

Shimla-Haridwar route is also beneficial for HRTC. Apart from this, special discounts are also provided by HRTC in these buses during the festive season.