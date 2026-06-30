Monsoon advances further in Himachal; heavy rain likely from July 1

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness heavy rainfall from July 1 onwards as the Southwest Monsoon advanced into more parts of the state on Tuesday, covering several districts.

The districts covered include the entire Kinnaur district; most parts of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti; many parts of Shimla and Mandi; and some parts of Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the state during the next two to three days.

The centre has predicted very heavy to heavy rain over many parts of the low hills, plains and adjoining mid-hills, as well as light to moderate rainfall over some parts of the middle and high hills from July 1 to July 4, with peak intensity expected on July 2 and 3.

The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts for July 2, warning of very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places.

Similarly, an orange weather alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Una districts for July 3, and for Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts for July 4.

Additionally, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts for July 2, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Apart from this, a yellow alert has also been issued for Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts for July 3, and for Kullu, Hamirpur and Una districts for July 4.