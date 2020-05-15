Himachal board Class XII geography exam in June

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will hold the Class XII geography examination in the first week of June but the exams in computer science, yoga and vocational courses will be given a go-by and marks will be awarded on the basis of scores in compulsory papers.

Schools will remain closed till May 31 and summer vacations in colleges will start from May 18 to June 10 and efforts be made to conduct the examinations of undergraduate classes by June-end to declare the results at the earliest and start the new academic session from August 1, said Education Minister Suresh Bharadwaj.

All arrangements for holding the Class XII geography exam were in place and the final date would be announced after May 17.

As many as 303 examination centres would be set up, including 210 for over 3,700 regular students and 93 centres for over 500 students pursuing the course through State Open Schools (SOS). Students would be given the option to choose the centre on their convenience, he said.

Social-distancing norms would be followed and all precautions like sanitising and compulsory wearing of masks would be observed at the centres.

Meanwhile, the evaluation of answer-sheets of Class X and XII examinations has commenced and the results of Class X are expected by mid-June and Class XII by June-end, paving the way for starting admissions in the colleges in July.

Regarding opening of the schools, Bharadwaj said the plans were being worked out and classes could be started where the number of students was less than 20.