Himachal: BJP retains grip on Mandi MC

Senior BJP leader and close confidante of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Suman Thakur, was unanimously elected as the Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday, while BJP councillor Jitender Sharma, popularly known as ‘Jony’, was elected Deputy Mayor.

The elections reaffirmed the BJP’s dominance in the civic body, marking the party’s second consecutive term at the helm of the Municipal Corporation.

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor took place immediately after the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected councillors. Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan administered the oath of office to all 14 elected councillors in the presence of BJP MLAs Anil Sharma (Mandi Sadar), Inder Singh Gandhi (Balh), Puran Chand Thakur (Darang) and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rohit Rathour.

Following the ceremony, the DC allotted 10 minutes for the election process. With the BJP enjoying an overwhelming majority in the Municipal Corporation, the party comfortably secured both the top civic posts without any contest.

The BJP had swept the recently concluded Municipal Corporation elections, winning 12 of the 14 wards. The Congress could secure only one seat, while the remaining ward was won by a Congress rebel candidate. Elections in the Behna ward could not be conducted after local residents boycotted the polling.

Suman Thakur’s elevation to the Mayor’s office marks another milestone in her long political journey. A dedicated grassroots leader and one of the BJP’s senior women leaders in the region, she has previously served as president of the BJP Mahila Morcha and as Chairperson of the erstwhile Mandi Municipal Council.

She has now been elected to the urban local body for the fifth consecutive term, reflecting her sustained popularity and strong public support.

Her rise to the Mayor’s post comes after years of political perseverance. During the previous Municipal Corporation elections, Suman was widely regarded as the frontrunner for the Mayor’s position.

However, the BJP leadership had opted for Virender Bhatt at the last moment, disappointing her supporters. This time too, the race remained uncertain until the final stages, with intense internal competition. Eventually, she succeeded in securing the confidence of the party leadership and was unanimously elected Mayor.

Jitender Sharma’s election as Deputy Mayor further strengthens the BJP’s hold over the civic body. Congratulating the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi and Puran Chand Thakur expressed confidence that the new leadership would work towards improving civic amenities, strengthening infrastructure and accelerating urban development projects to meet the aspirations of the people of Mandi.