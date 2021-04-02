Districts asked to reactivate dedicated Covid facilities in Himachal

Following a spike in the number of corona cases in the last one month, the government has directed all districts to reactivate the dedicated Covid facilities.

Chairing a video conference to review the situation, Secretary (Health) Amitabh Avasthi said diet, sanitation and treatment should be provided to all patients.

The conference was attended by all DCs, Chief Medical Officers, principals of medical colleges and Medical Superintendents of the district hospitals and officials from Directorate of Health Services and National Health Mission.

IGMC girl hostel containment zone The Block A of Blessington Hostel, IGMC’s girls’ hostel in Lakkar Bazaar in Shimla, has been declared a containment zone until April 11. “There have been nine Covid cases in the hostel since Tuesday. So, we have declared it a containment zone to control the spread of the virus,” said District Surveillance Officer Rakesh Bhardwaj.

Avasthi further directed that all persons in home isolation must be monitored regularly to keep tabs on their health and for timely referral to a health facility. All district authorities were directed that there should not be any delay in the referral of the patients from home to the health facility or from one facility to another to avoid mortality.

The secretary reiterated that efficient implementation of “test, track and treat” remains the only proven strategy for control of transmission. Directions were given to all districts for testing of individuals with fever or any flu-like symptoms and isolating all those who test positive.

The districts were also asked that all possible close contacts of positive persons (at least 25 to 30) must be traced within 48 hours and quarantined and subsequently tested for Covid 19 as per protocol.

He further informed that the GoI had reviewed the vaccination drive in the country. The state has earned its place among the select few to have vaccinated more than 30 per cent of the estimated 60+ population within a short span of time.

Source : The Tribune

