Sukhu will remain CM; Observers satisfied all parties, asked to gather for Lok Sabha elections

Shimla: After the rebellion among Congress MLAs in Himachal and the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, the crisis on the government has been averted, and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will remain the Chief Minister.

Two observers sent by the Congress high command have claimed to resolve the disputes by talking to all the MLAs, State Congress Committee President and the Deputy Chief Minister.

After the ongoing political developments in Shimla for the last two days, Observers DK Shivkumar and Bhupendra Singh Hooda along with all the Congress MLAs came in front of the media at the Chief Minister’s residence Oak Over on Thursday.

DK Shivakumar said that the party’s defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections is unfortunate and the Congress Party has taken some decisions to ensure that it does not happen again. No Congress MLA wants re-election and wants to complete the five-year term in the government.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will remain and a coordination committee will be formed to reach consensus on major decisions in the government and the organization. There will be a total of six members including the Chief Minister, PCC President, and Deputy Chief Minister.

This coordination committee will be announced from Delhi. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda also said that if any MLA has any complaint, he can complain to any member of the Coordination Committee.

Discipline is necessary for the party and no MLA will now make statements in the media. The first objective before the party is to contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly.

On the question asked about BJP’s Operation Lotus and disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs, DK Shivakumar said that all the Congress MLAs are united, so whatever BJP does, nothing is going to happen here. As far as the decision on rebel MLAs is concerned, that is the prerogative of the Speaker.

There is no interference of the Congress party in that. On the question asked regarding the resignation of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, both observers said that this matter had ended on Wednesday itself.

After this press conference, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu went to the Secretariat for the cabinet meeting with the ministers and the observers from Delhi returned.

Earlier in the morning, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had canceled the assembly membership of six MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajendra Rana, Devendra Bhutto, Indradutt Lakhanpal, Ravi Thakur and Chaitanya Sharma for violating the party whip. These same MLAs were demanding change in leadership.

Chief Minister Sukhu said, those who conspired to topple the government are clean bowled.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu admitted that he had fallen short in the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections. Intelligence reports were also not received on time. It was a conspiracy to topple the government, but the opponents have been clean-bowled.

Rebel Congress MLAs got CRPF security and helicopter facility. Rumors of my resignation were spread to reduce the vote count to pass the budget. BJP is making a fake claim of majority.

The MLAs who have betrayed will not be able to face the public in their constituencies. People of Himachal do not like this kind of petty politics. Lok Sabha elections are coming, the public will respond to them.