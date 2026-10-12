2 killed as pick-up vehicle falls into gorge in Kinnaur

Two people were killed as a pick-up vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Kinnaur district on Sunday.

Umesh (24) and Daya (37) were residents of Chopal in Shimla and were on their way from Bhabhanagar to Wangtoo.

According to police, they received information that a pick-up vehicle from Chopal had gone missing in Kinnaur area. The police launched a search operation and spotted a vehicle in the gorge near Kafnu.

The two occupants were found dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

SP Sushil Sharma said a case had been registered.