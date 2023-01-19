Dalhousie’s Satdhara Waterfall Spreads Shade of Natural Beauty

Satdhara Waterfall is located in the Chamba Valley in the state of Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by spectacular views of snow-capped mountains and fresh Deodar trees.

‘Satdhara’ means seven springs, this waterfall has been named as Satdhara because of the water of seven beautiful springs coming together.

The water of these springs meet at a point 2036 meters above sea level. This place is a special one for those who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city life and experience peace.

Satdhara Falls is also known for its medicinal properties as mica is found in the water here, which has healing properties for skin diseases.

If you are looking for some good places to visit near Dalhousie, then Satdhara Falls is a good place for you. It is known as ‘Gandak’ in the local language. The water here is crystal clear and serene.

The view surrounding the Satdhara Falls impresses the onlookers with its magnificence.

If you want to visit Satdhara Falls and the tourist places around this, then you must read this article completely, in this we have given complete information about going to Satdhara Falls and the tourist places near it –

Main Features of Satadhara Falls

Satdhara Falls has its own medicinal value. The springs contain the element mica, which has medicinal properties that can potentially cure many ailments.

These dazzling waterfalls are located on the way to Panchpula, which is another very popular place to visit in Dalhousie. The view of the sunset from the Satadhara Falls is spectacular.

Major tourist places and attractions around Satdhara Falls

Satdhara Falls is a major tourist destination of Dalhousie which is located at a distance of 5 km from the city. Apart from this fall, mentioned below are some major tourist places to visit in Dalhousie-

Bakrota Hills

Bakrota Hills, also known as Upper Bakrota, is the highest point in Dalhousie and circles a road called Bakrota Walk, which leads to Khajjiar.

Even though this place does not have much to attract tourists but taking a walk here and seeing the alluring scenery all around is a treat to the eyes of the tourists. The area is surrounded by pine trees and lush green hills from all sides.

Sach Pass

Sach Pass is a mountain pass that passes over the Pir Panjal mountain range at an altitude of 4500 m and connects Dalhousie to the Chamba and Pangi valleys.

This route, at a distance of 150 km from Dalhousie, is one of the most difficult routes to cross in North India.

People who love adventure often visit Sach Pass and enjoy the thrilling experience of driving a bike or car from here.

If you want to travel by this route, don’t take any chances and take an experienced driver with you. It is a preferred route for people to reach Chamba or Pangi valley and is a famous point as well for trekking from Dalhousie.

Subhash Baoli

Subhash Baoli is a place located 1 km from Gandhi Chowk in Dalhousie, named after the famous freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. Subhash Baoli is known for its beautiful natural scenery, far and wide snow mountains views and beauty.

Subhash Baoli is the place where Subhash Chandra Bose came in 1937 due to ill health and stayed at this place for 7 months. He was completely cured by staying at this place. There is also a beautiful waterfall here which flows in a glacial stream.

Dainkund Peak

Dainkund Peak, also known as Singing Hill, is situated in Dalhousie at an altitude of 2755 meters above sea level. Being the highest point in Dalhousie, amazing views of the valleys and mountains can be seen from here.

This serene place is like heaven for nature lovers. Dainkund, located in the Dalhousie region, is truly a place to visit, famous for its beautiful snow-capped peaks and lush green surroundings. Dainkund Peak attracts a large number of tourists from all over the country every year.

Ganji Paharia

Ganji Pahari is a beautiful hill situated at a distance of 5 km from Dalhousie city on Pathankot road.

The name of this mountain Ganji Pahari was derived from its special feature as there is complete absence of vegetation on this hill.

Ganji means baldness. The hill is a favorite picnic spot because of its location near Dalhousie. During winters the area is covered with thick snow which presents a picturesque view.

Chamunda Devi Temple

Chamunda Devi Temple is an important religious center dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is said about this temple that here Goddess Ambika killed the demons named Munda and Chanda.

In this temple, the goddess is kept wrapped in a red cloth, tourists coming here are not allowed to touch the idol of the goddess. Tourists also get to see many beautiful views in this area.

Rock Garden

Rock Garden is a beautiful garden in Dalhousie and a popular picnic spot. Apart from relaxing in this park, tourists can also indulge in a number of adventure sports available in the area, which include zip lining etc.

Khajjiar

Khajjiar is a small town located near Dalhousie which is also known as ‘Mini Switzerland’ or ‘Switzerland of India’. The beauty of this place attracts everyone towards itself.

Situated at an altitude of 6,500 feet, Khajjiar is one of the best places to visit near Dalhousie because of its natural beauty and picturesque landscape.

Khajjiar is a plateau with a small lake which is one of the most favorite places of tourists. Adventure sports like zorbing, trekking, etc. that take place at this place attract tourists.

Panchpula

Panchpula is a waterfall surrounded by the cover of green deodar trees which is one of the major tourist places in Dalhousie.

Panchpula is the place where five streams come together. The main stream of Panchpula supplies water to various places around Dalhousie.

This place is known for trekking and because of its beautiful scenery. A samadhi (memorial) has been built in the memory of a great revolutionary Sardar Ajit Singh (uncle of Shaheed Bhagat Singh) near Panchpula, where he breathed his last.

The pristine waters of this place are best enjoyed during the monsoon season, when the water recedes, the atmosphere here is a delight for the tourists.

Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary

Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary also known as Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and is one of the major tourist places in Dalhousie.

The name Kalatop means ‘black cap’, which probably refers to the dense black forest on the highest hill in the sanctuary.

Kalatop is very rich in flora and fauna and its natural beauty attracts a lot of tourists. If you are going on a trip to Dalhousie, then Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary should also be included in your list.

How To Reach Satdhara Falls

Satdhara Falls falls on the way to Panchpula, so it is very easy to reach here. Buses ply from Gandhi Chowk to Satdhara Falls, you can also take a taxi to reach Satdhara Falls.

Since Dalhousie does not have its own airport, the nearest airport is Pathankot Airport which is only 75 kilometers away. Buses are easily available from Pathankot and Chamba.

At a distance of 71 km is the Chakki Bank railhead of Pathankot, which is the nearest railway station to Satdhara Falls.

How to Reach Satdhara Falls by Flight

Gaggal Airport in Kangra is the nearest domestic airport to Dalhousie by air. The airport is 13 km from the city and taxis are easily available from here to reach Dalhousie Hill Station.

Apart from this, you can also take flight to other airports namely- Chandigarh (255 km), Amritsar (208 km) and Jammu (200 km).

How to Reach Satdhara Falls by Train

The nearest railhead to Dalhousie is Pathankot. Which is situated 80 km away from this hill town and is well connected to various cities of India, such as Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar through many trains. You will get taxis from outside to reach Dalhousie from Pathankot Railway Station.

How to Reach Satdhara Falls by Road

Dalhousie is well connected to major cities and places nearby with the help of roadways. State bus services and luxury coaches connect Dalhousie to all major places and cities nearby.

Overnight luxury buses are also available from Delhi to Dalhousie. Taxis and private vehicles are also available on this route

