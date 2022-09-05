Amazing waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh known as the “Land of the Gods”. It is the place for those who are looking for heaven on earth. Snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, shimmering lakes and beautiful glaciers, waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh are a boon to the entire hill station.

Enjoy the best of Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh with panoramic views of the great Himalayas, making Himachal one of the best hill stations in North India.

Check out these beautiful waterfalls in Himachal known for their exquisite beauty and refreshing experiences:

Bhagsunag Falls

The famous Bhagsunag Falls is one of the most refreshing waterfalls to visit in Himachal Pradesh. Located in Bhagsu village, this waterfall is also a famous attraction associated with Bhagsunath Temple in the heart of Mcleodganj.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is also an important site for Hindu pilgrims. This waterfall is situated on the main roadway that links Mcleodganj and Dharamshala.

3 kilometres away from Dharamshala, and 2 kilometres away from Mcleodganj. The place is accessible by taxis and autos from all across Mcleodganj and Dharamshala, following which you will have to trek for a while to reach the top.

Jana Falls

Considered to be one of the hidden gems of the hills, Jana Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh that is discovered. Surrounded by deodar trees, apple orchards and snow clad mountains.

Jana Falls is famous for its breath-taking views and stunning beauty. Situated in Jana village, it is located at a distance of about 30 kms from Manali and is a great getaway for adventure enthusiasts.

The falls can also be reached by a short drive from Naggar. After reaching the location one has to trek for about 10-15 minutes from nearest road point.

September to June is ideal time to visit to this falls. There are 2-3 buses per day between Naggar and Jana village.

Rahala waterfalls

The beauty that nature has bestowed on this place will make sure that you are stuck in time. Situated on the way to Rohtang Pass on the Leh-Manali Highway, Rahala waterfalls is located at a height of 8500 feet and a distance of about 16 kilometres from Manali.

These falls are surrounded by lush green and dense forests; moreover, it is a part of melting glaciers.

The striking views and sheer silence not only makes it a recommended place for a scenic getaway in Manali but also one of the best waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh.

Chadwick Falls

Chadwick falls is situated at a height of about a mile, located just 7 kilometres from Shimla, the Queen of Hills. Because of the water springing from such a great height that rocky valleys have naturally formed its base.

Another interesting fact is that some local people believe that the gods had imprisoned a demon behind rocks and water flows from its mouth.

Though it might make you feel chill, yet the attraction is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh.

Located at a distance of only 7 km from the city centre, Chadwick Falls offers several modes of transport to get to your destination.

The best way to the Chadwick Fall is by road, which is followed by a short stroll. Although there is no particular time to visit Chadwick Falls, it is best to explore it during the rainy season i.e. from June to September. At this time the level of water increases considerably.

Jogini Waterfall

Considered to be holy a waterfall named after a goddess Jogini. It is a must visit in the hill paradise of Manali.

While the temple of the deity is placed at the bottom of the falls, one has to trek from the ‘Vashisht Mandir‘ which is located in the Kullu valley to reach this waterfall.

Taking you through pine forests, rivers and apple orchards, it will take you around an hour to complete the trek and enjoy the beautiful views that wait at the top!

The best time to visit Jogini Waterfall is during the summer season, i.e. between March and May and during the winters, i.e. between October and February. The temperature drops considerably low during the winters, not advisable to visit at that time.

Rozy Waterfalls

Rosy Falls in Manali is another stunning waterfall of Himachal Pradesh. It is known for its exquisite beauty and serene experiences.

Surrounded by forested mountains and lush green valleys, Rosie Waterfall provides a refreshing break away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The mesmerizing surroundings with flowing water and refreshing aroma all around are surely a paradise for nature lovers.

Its is situated at a distance of 2 km from Rahala Falls and 27 km from Manali. The best time to visit this place is during monsoons when the falls are in full flow and offers a mesmerizing view for the tourists.

Thala Waterfalls

Known for its enchanting environment, Thala Falls is situated at a distance of 9 km from Bharmour. It is easily accessible via taxi. This place is often visited by peace seekers on holiday in the vicinity.

Unlike other waterfalls which are known for their exquisite beauty during monsoon. Thala Falls is one of such place that can be visited throughout the year as there is always enough water to love this beautiful place.

It is located at a distance of 9 km from Bharmour near Chamba. It is situated at a distance of just 100 metres from Thala Bridge and you can easily walk down here.

Hadsar Waterfall

Hadsar Falls is located in Bharmour and is one of the most favorite waterfalls in Himachal. The serene atmosphere and the refreshing water sounds and the chirping of birds make this place a wonderful treat for your soul and leave you revitalized and refreshed in your own way!

Hadsar is a small town that is known for the base camp of the famous Manimahesh Yatra. Located in Bharmour, near Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, Hadsar is home to the gorgeous Hadsar Waterfalls that is a major highlight of the place and attracts a large tourist influx.

Kaksen and Bhagsen Waterfall

Kaksen and Bhagsen Waterfalls near Bharmour are another peaceful getaway. This perfect getaway is for those who love to capture the beauty of nature inside their lens of camera. The unmatched beauty of Kaksen and Bhagsen Falls will surely delight you.

There are many mythological stories related to this site and local people believe that Bhagasen Falls represents sins while Kaksen portrays the virtue of human life.

It is located at a distance of 17 km from Bharmour on the way to Dharol at Bharmour, Himachal Pradesh.

Satdhara Falls

The Satdhara Falls is located in the Chamba Valley and derives its name from the seven waterfalls. The area is home to many deodar trees, and you can feel the freshness in the air while capturing the beauty of this serene site in your memory.

It is surrounded by spectacular views of snow-capped mountains and fresh deodar trees. The meaning of ‘Satdhara‘ is seven springs, this waterfall is named as Satdhara because of the water of seven beautiful springs coming together. The water of these springs meets at a point 2036 meters above the sea.

This place is a special place for those people who want to experience peace by getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Satdhara Falls is also known for its medicinal properties as mica is found in the water here, which has properties to heal skin diseases.