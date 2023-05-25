77 Employment Offices of the State will be Digital, Read Full News

Digitization of 77 employment offices of the state will be done soon. For this, the Labor and Employment Department has started preparations.

There are 12 district employment offices and 65 sub-division level employment offices in the state, which will be digitized.

Due to the digitization of employment offices, people will not need to go to the employment office for registration.

With the digitization of employment exchanges, people will be able to register online by visiting the department’s website.

In the budget speech, it has been announced to start Chief Minister’s Employment Resolution Service. For this necessary modification will be done in the Employment MIS software.

Through this, the youth of remote areas of the state will be connected with the employment opportunities available at the state, country, and international level.

The old data of employment exchanges has also been made online by the department. Those who have registered have been made online.

The bonafide certificate will be uploaded by the Employment Department with a unique ID for online application in the employment offices.

The software will also be linked to the digital locker for online application by the Employment Department. The MIS software is being developed by the Labor and Employment Department in association with NIC.

Unemployed youth will also be given information about vacant posts and salary online by the department. The entire process from job application to job placement will now be done through software.

80% work completed

Labor and Employment Commissioner Rohit Jamwal says that the state’s employment offices will be digitized soon. With this, applicants will be able to register themselves sitting at home.

For this, 80 percent work has been completed. Information about posts and salary will be given online on the portal of the department. The software will also be linked to the digital locker. With this, applicants will be able to upload their certificates easily.