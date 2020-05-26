Two women succumb to Covid, toll 5

Two women Covid patients, both suffering from chronic kidney disease, died yesterday, taking the total number of persons succumbing to the virus to five. As many as 22 cases were reported during the day today, taking the number of positive cases in the stae to 225.

The two deaths took place at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Nerchowk Medical College, Mandi.

A 63-year-old patient of Ratti village in Balh, Mandi, had been under treatment at Nerchowk medical college since May 19 but her condition deteriorated following which she was put on a ventilator.

She was declared dead at 4:15 pm. Dr Devender Sharma, Senior Medical Superintendent, of the medical college, confirmed the death. Her cremation will take place tomorrow.

Another 72-year-old woman died at the IGMC late last night where she had been brought from Hamirpur for dialysis on May 23. The woman, hailing from Dugha in Hamirpur, was a renal patient and had returned with her husband from Jalandhar where they had gone for renal treatment. Her cremation took place at Kanlog. With this, five Covid deaths have taken place in the state.

The US-returned Tibetan was the first victim, followed by a 21-year-old boy from Sarkaghat in Mandi, also a renal patient, who died at the IGMC where he had been brought for dialysis. The third death was that of a Delhi-returned man from Sarkaghat.

6 cases in Shimla

Six Covid cases were reported in Shimla today. These included three youths, in their mid-twenties, who had returned from Mumbai on May 18. They belong to Chopal. They had been in institutional quarantine at Deha government rest house near Matiana.

Day’s fresh cases were six from Shimla, eight Kangra, four Chamba, three Bilaspur and one from Hamirpur. The number of cases may to go up as two trains from Mumbai and Ahmedabad have brought back 1,500 Himachalis.

12 cases in Kangra, Chamba

Dharamsala: Eight more tested positive in Kangra, taking the total number of Covid positive cases in the district to 59. As per information provided by the health authorities here, 39-year-old man and 36-year-old man from Dadh village near Chamunda Devi temple have tested positive. Both had returned from Ahmedabad. Four more persons, who had returned from Mumbai and were in institutional quarantine at Paror in Kangra district, also tested positive.

Meanwhile in Chamba, four, who had returned from Chennai, tested positive.

Baddi woman +ve

A 23-year-old Baddi resident tested Covid-19 positive at the GMCH, Chandigarh

She was referred to Chandigarh from health centre, Baddi, on May 22 and delivered a baby on Sunday

The woman’s mother-in-law and husband were with her

Her father-in-law is at Kailash Vihar Colony at Baddi and works as a security guard at an industrial unit

