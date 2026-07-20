5,000 jobs for youth get Cabinet nod

The Himachal Cabinet yesterday gave its nod for creation and filling of over 5,000 posts in different departments in various categories to open up employment avenues for educated youth.

It was decided to engage 3,950 personnel, comprising one chowkidar and one multi-task worker each, in 1,975 government senior secondary schools across the state.

The Cabinet approved the filling of 200 posts of junior office assistant (library) in the Education Department, 400 posts of multi-task workers and 280 job trainee technical assistants in gram panchayats, 102 posts for Police Lines under the newly constituted Nurpur police district and 48 posts in various categories to ensure the smooth functioning of the state-level Sports Centre of Excellence at Kharidi (Nadaun) in Hamirpur district.

The Cabinet approved the creation of four posts of Chairman for the establishment of Permanent Lok Adalats at Shimla, Mandi, Dharamsala and Una, along with two Member posts for each of these permanent Lok Adalats.