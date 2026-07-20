Courage takes ‘flight’ in Kangra district: 13-member team treks 24 hours to save critically ill shepherd in Bara Bhangal

In a remarkable display of courage and endurance, a 13-member mountaineering rescue team successfully evacuated a critically ill shepherd from the remote Bara Bhangal region of Kangra district after a gruelling rescue operation lasting more than 24 hours.

With helicopter evacuation ruled out due to inclement weather, the team carried the patient on a stretcher across a treacherous trek before shifting him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba.

According to officials, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kangra, informed Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bharmour, Vikas Sharma on July 18 that a shepherd in Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest villages in Himachal Pradesh, had fallen seriously ill and required immediate medical attention. However, persistent bad weather made helicopter deployment impossible, prompting the administration to launch a ground rescue mission.

ADM Bharmour immediately scrambled a special 13-member mountaineering rescue team led by instructor Pankaj Mahant. The team left Bharmour for Bara Bhangal on July 18 and trekked through some of the region’s most rugged and hazardous mountain trails, reaching the patient later that night.

The rescue operation began early on July 19, with the patient being carried on a stretcher through challenging terrain amid adverse weather conditions. Battling steep slopes and difficult trails for several hours, the team finally reached Dharari at around 11 pm

An ambulance, which had been stationed in advance, immediately transported the patient to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Sharma said that successful operation was the result of effective coordination among various departments, prompt decision-making and swift execution. He appreciated the efforts of mountaineering instructor Pankaj Mahant and his 13-member team, the Health Department, ambulance services and all officials and staff associated with the mission.

“The rescue team displayed exceptional courage, determination and dedication while working under extremely difficult weather and terrain conditions,” he said.