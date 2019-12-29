State to have disaster response team

The Cabinet today decided to constitute the state disaster response force (SDRF) consisting of three companies. This will facilitate the government to pre-position its resources and mobilise these within the shortest possible time in case of natural calamities.

The decision was taken keeping in view the vulnerability of the state to natural disasters. Moreover, the SDRF can also be utilised for organising events like Manimahesh, Shrikhand and Kinnar Kailash yatra and other events where preventive measures are required.

It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, that free text books would be provided to all students of Class IX and X studying in government schools. The Cabinet gave its consent to enhance the financial assistance being given to the eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Gramin and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna by Rs 20,000 which implies that now the beneficiaries will get Rs 1.50 lakh instead of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Similarly, it also decided to increase the amount under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna from the existing Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000.

Girl candidates appearing in competitive examinations, being held by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Shimla, and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, would be exempted from entrance fee.

It gave its approval to link 10 market yards with e-NAM (Electronic National Agriculture Market) to ensure the remunerative prices to farmers of their produce. With this, 29 market yards (Subzi Mandi) have been linked with this facility. This will provide farmers a common online market platform for sale of their produce, besides providing them better price through transparent auction process along with timely online payment.

To promote safe adventure sports and make aero sports activities more professional, the Cabinet gave its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2019. This will cover various activities such as paragliding, handgliding and paramotor.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill 10 posts in Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through direct recruitment from the Himachal Pradesh Public Services Commission in the Personnel Department. The Cabinet gave its approval to fill 174 posts in the Police Department.

To ensure smooth functioning of the Excise and Taxation Department and provide adequate staff for e-way bills verification, recovery of registration verification and distillery duties and excise duty and others related works, the Cabinet decided to fill 50 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspector.

It also decided to open health sub-centres in Baila village in Chachiot tehsil, Bhayarta village in Balh and Masogal village in Pangana in Mandi district and create three posts of female health worker and three posts of male health worker to man these institutions. The Cabinet decided to open new district Tourism Development Office at Chamba and ADTO in three districts alongwith creation and filling up of 23 posts of various categories in Tourism Department. The Cabinet also decided to fill up various posts in several departments and upgrade several veterinary dispensaries to veterinary hospitals. The Cabinet thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur for attending the function to celebrate the completion of two years of the government.

