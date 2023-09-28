Solan’s Yogesh made his mark in the world, reached the quarter finals of badminton at the Master Games in Korea.

Solan player Yogesh Chauhan has brought glory to Himachal across the world. Yogesh Chauhan is representing India in the Masters Games held in Korea. Please note that this Master World Championship is going on in Korea from the 11th to 17th September.

The best players of the world are participating in it. District Badminton Association General Secretary Yadvinder Sain said that Yogesh Chauhan has performed well in the Master Badminton competition and has succeeded in making it to the quarter-finals by defeating many countries.

District Solan Badminton Association has expressed happiness and expressed hope that Yogesh Chauhan will now bring gold medal to India.

District Solan Badminton Association General Secretary Yadvinder Sen said that Yogesh Chauhan of Solan has represented India many times before in the Master Games.

This time, he has performed well in the badminton competition and has reached the quarter-finals by defeating America, Spain and Thailand and now he is going to face a player from Japan. He told that he has full hope that this time Yogesh Chauhan will return to Himachal with a gold medal for India.