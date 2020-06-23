Himachal sees highest one-day spike of 54 cases

The state witnessed an all-time high of 54 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the tally to 727. The highest number of 16 cases were reported from Hamirpur — the total number of cases in the district stands at 182. As many as 13 cases were reported in Una, 10 in Kangra and five in Bilaspur and two each in Solan and Sirmaur. Almost all Covid-positive persons are returnees from Delhi, Noida or Gurugram.

In Shimla, a 37-year-old CISF jawan, his wife and a seven-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus. The family had returned from Sonepat on June 12 and were staying at the quarantine centre at Duttnagar, near Rampur. They will be shifted to the Covid care centre at Mashobra. With the three new cases, the total count in Shimla district has risen to 33.

16 catch virus in Hamirpur

As many as 16 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district. They included 35-year-old man and his son (4) from Badsar, 56-year-old man, his wife and son from Sai village in Nadaun, four men from Tauni Devi. Of these, 13 persons had reportedly returned from Delhi while one each from Indore, Jhansi and Faridabad.

10 test positive in Kangra

Ten more persons have tested positive for corona infection in Kangra since last night, taking the number of cases in the district to 191, including 70 active cases. Most patients are related to those who had returned from the Delhi NCR and Mumbai.

Those who tested positive include 41-year man, his wife and daughter, 38-year man in institutional quarantine at Talwar and 15-year youth of Rakh village near Nagri. The patients had come back from Delhi. The patients have been shifted to Covid containment centres in Dadh and Baijnath.

Two cases in Solan

With two new cases being detected in Nalagarh today, the tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 79 in Solan district.

A 48-year-old Mumbai returnee man, who was in institutional quarantine, tested positive. The other case pertains to a woman who was running a readymade garments shop in Nalagarh. Her sample was taken randomly by the health staff on June 20, said medical officer Dr NK Gupta. The area around the shop has been sealed.

The DM has revised the containment zone in Nalagarh. It will now include ward number 1 of Gullerwala village and ward number 7 of Karuana village, houses of Covid patients at ward number 9 of Baddi, ward number five of Sandholi and Landewal village, Jasmine Tower of Amravati Society, Baddi, and Dhiman Clinic on the Gullerwala-Sai Road.

Containment zone in Sirmaur

The District Magistrate (DM), Sirmaur, has notified Kharana village in Sarahan as a containment zone and villages lying on its precincts – Mandi, Navgarh, Navan Jagoti and Kehnal Sadhana of gram panchayat Banah Dhinni — as buffer zones. The step follows detection of a Covid patient at Kharana village on June 20.

Mandi man infected

A 52-year-old person of Sarkaghat was found Covid-19 positive in Mandi district today. He had a travel history from Delhi. He was kept in institutional quarantine at Bhanvla. According to the district health authorities, the medical report of the person was found positive.

Six of a family +ve in Una

Six members of a family are among the 13 persons who had tested positive to coronavirus as per report received from Tanda medical college late last night. The family had returned from Sonipat. The family members include 54-year-old woman, a 33-year-old son and his 30-year-old wife, besides three children aged 4, 2 and 1 year.

Source : The Tribune

