Hydrogen-powered toy train to soon ply on Kalka-Shimla railway track

With an aim to promote environmentally sustainable railway service on the iconic Shimla Kalka railway track, the Ministry of Railways will soon be plying hydrogen powered toy train on the track.

As part of its ‘Hydrogen for Heritage’ programme, the centre has envisioned this initiative to reduce pollution and promote cleaner transport on the UNESCO World Heritage-listed route.

Hydrogen trains utilize fuel-cell technology, producing water as a by-product, thereby helping to preserve the environment along the scenic route known for its numerous tunnels, bridges, and curves.

In 2023, the centre had planned to run 35 Hydrogen trains under its “Hydrogen for Heritage” which also included the Shimla Kalka track. In 2024, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also written a letter to the centre, urging the Union Ministry of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to explore the possibility of plying hydrogen trains on the track.

Taking further steps to introduce hydrogen powered train on the track; the ministry has completed the survey for the same. A site at Barog railway station has also been identified for a hydrogen fuel plant.

Officials of the Northern Railways stated that the project is included in the 2024-25 plans, and a trial run is anticipated after technical and administrative formalities are finalized. “This development will be significant for India’s narrow-gauge network, with similar hydrogen train projects also underway on broad-gauge sections” they said.

“The Kalka-Shimla line, over 120 years old, requires specific engineering solutions for hydrogen technology due to its mountainous terrain and unique characteristics. “Indian Railways is also implementing other modernization efforts on the line, including new coaches.

The Barog facility will be crucial for supporting hydrogen operations, but the train’s introduction is contingent on ministry approval, technical feasibility, and procedural completion” officials said.

Built during the British era between 1898 to 1903 the 96 km long track features as many as 103 tunnels and over 900 bridges, providing the people to experience the scenic beauty of the Shivalik Hills. The track was declared as a UNESCO Heritage Site in July, 2008.