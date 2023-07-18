Chandigarh-Manali-National-Highway-will-remain-closed-for-two-days-between-Mandi-and-Pandoh

Shimla: Nature has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. First, it rained, now landslides are happening. Due to landslide, debris is coming on the road.

In such a situation, the roads are being closed. Now the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway will remain closed between Mandi Pandoh for two days.

The Superintendent of Police, Mandi said that the duties have been imposed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Drive the road between Pandoh and Gohar for two hours one-way. All heavy and light vehicles should be sent back.

Do not take the risk of running in both directions, otherwise there will inevitably be a jam. As has happened in the past. The SP has given orders to the concerned SO. He said that two reserves of the battalion are available with us.

All trains between Kalka-Shimla suspended till August 6

On the other hand, all trains on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway track have been suspended till August 6.

This decision has been taken due to the impact of landslides, falling of trees and stones on the rail track between Solan and Kalka.

However, the track from Shimla to Solan has been restored for the movement of trains. Northern Railway also has plans to run a local train between Shimla and Solan. Let us tell you that from July 9, the operation of trains on the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Rail Track is closed.

Trains could not start operating due to landslides at various places between Solan and Kalka on the railway line.

The work of repairing the track for the operation of trains on the railway line is going on since July 9 and at present the track from Shimla to Solan has been declared fit for trains.

To restore the rail service, a trial of the engine has also been done between Shimla and Solan. But, the track from Solan to Kalka has still not been restored for trains.

Trees fell between Solan to Dharampur, landslides at two places between Koti and Solan, landslides and water logging between Dharampur and Kumarhatti, water logging and landslides between Solan and Dharampur stations, landslides and trees on railway track between Dharampur Salogra and Koti Rail movement is closed due to the fall.

Rail track has also been damaged at some places, due to which it has been decided to stop the movement of trains for the next 3 weeks to restore the rail service.

The track will be inspected after 21 days on August 6. Rail service will be restored if the track is found fit for the operation of trains in the inspection.

At present, there is a plan to run a local train between Shimla and Solan. Northern Railway Ambala Division has to take a decision on this.

The track is not fully ready for train movement between Solan and Kalka due to landslides, falling of trees and stones. In view of this, the operation of trains has been postponed till 6th August.

The track has been found to be fine during the trial run between Shimla and Solan. The possibility of running a train between Shimla and Solan is being explored.