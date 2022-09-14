Top 12 places to visit in Shimla

We give you a list of Shimla places to visit in the region that will never fail to entice you, whether you are a family vacationer, honeymooner or a solo traveller. So, get more ready on your trail, as it is time to pack your bags and get ready for an exciting trip to Shimla, one of the most visited hill stations near Delhi.

Ridge Shimla

The Ridge can be well defined as the heart of Shimla in terms of location and tourist attractions. This tourist spot is actually a wide-open road that runs along the Mall Road from east to west and connects it to the famous Scandal Point.

What makes it such a popular destination is that it offers gorgeous views of snow-capped mountain ranges that rise against the blue sky to the extent of this paradise of a destination.

The place is filled with long-standing British establishments tempting visitors to indulge in good shopping and binge eating.

Equipped with boutiques, bars, restaurants, cafes and shops, The Ridge serves as the social hub in the area. Remember, this place is one of the most photographed parts of the city, thanks to its rich natural beauty and structures that define its uniqueness.

Jakhoo Hill Shimla

Covered in a blanket of trees, Jakhu Hill is the highest point in Shimla and offers beautiful views of the snow-capped Shivalik ranges as well as the sister town of Sanjauli.

Situated at an altitude of 8000 ft above sea level, Jakhu Hill is the site of an ancient Hanuman temple which claims to be the world’s tallest statue (108 ft) of this Hindu deity.

Shrouded in legends and mysteries, it attracts devotees and tourists alike. If local legends are to be believed, the temple stands at the same spot where Lord Hanuman rested for a while during his journey to fetch the Sanjeevani Booti for the revival of Lakshmana during the Battle of Lanka.

Mall Road Shimla

When it comes to popular places to visit in Shimla for couples, you cannot miss out on Mall Road. Otherwise, the place is a hip and happening place in this hill station and attracts visitors of all ages.

With cafes, restaurants, showrooms, department stores, and shops selling trinkets and specialty handicraft works, From jewellery and books to wooden items, you can shop for a wide variety of items here.

Also, you can visit many others nearby attractions like Kali Bari Temple, Town Hall, Gaiety Theatre and Scandal Point.

Also, since the road is closed for vehicles, it is a pleasure to gaze at the scenic beauty of the hills while strolling here in the evening.

Kalka-Shimla Toy Train

Train rides are a high point of tourism in Shimla and for a good reason. Built in 1898, this narrow-gauge railway has recently been added to the Mountain Railways of India World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Walking through a very beautiful and mountainous route from the foothills of Shivalik range in Kalka (Haryana) to Shimla, The train ride offers spectacular views of the surrounding hills and villages.

On the way, it stops at several tourist places like Solan, Dharampur, Summer Hill, Salogra, Taradevi and Barog. The ride will take you through at least 864 bridges, 919 curves and 102 tunnels.

The train ride itself may not count as a ‘place’ to visit in the region, but missing the ride means missing out on some of the splendid places in Shimla.

Kufri

Kufri, a 40-minute ride from the city centre will take you to another essential travel place in the region.

Perched at an altitude of 8607 feet, this small hill station promises you panoramic views of the surrounding snow-capped mountains.

But Kufri is not the only place to visit in Shimla. It is also an adventure centre which provides training and facilities for exciting winter sports such as ice skating and skiing.

Hence it is also known as the winter sports capital of India. Since Kufri receives regular snowfall in winters, it is one of the top places to visit in Shimla.

Christ Church Shimla

Christ Church is a very popular place in Shimla. Located on The Ridge, this church was constructed in the year 1857, which took almost 3 years to complete the architectural marvel.

Glass windows, clock tower and frescos are some of the attractions in Christ Church, along with this church also have the largest pipe organ in India which you must have seen in many Bollywood movies like 3 Idiots.

Chail Hill Station

Chail is a wonderful hill station situated at a distance of 44 km from Shimla and 45 km from Solan, which was established by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Let us tell you that this place also has the highest cricket ground in the world. Chail is known for its scenic beauty and virgin forests.

Arki Fort Shimla

Arki Fort was built in 1660 AD and is an amalgamation of both Rajput and Mughal architecture. If you are a history lover then this place can prove to be very special for you. The fort is known for the Kangra paintings that adorn the fort.

The paintings made in this fort are expected to be about 200 years old, but even today it looks equally beautiful. If you have come to visit Shimla and are a history lover, then definitely include this fort in your list.

Naldehra Shimla

Located at an altitude of 2044 meters above sea level, Naldehra is a very beautiful hill station near Shimla. Lord Curzon had established a golf course here.

The dense deodar trees and the magnificent greenery here make the atmosphere of this place very attractive. This is the best place to see the snow-capped Himalaya Mountains.

The atmosphere of this place is so calm that you will hear the sound of the winds blowing here. If you want to cover this area you can ride a horse. If you go to Naldehra, you will find it very attractive to watch the sunrise and sunset here.

Indian institute of advanced study

The building was initially built as the residence of Lord Dufferin, who served as the Viceroy of India from 1884 to 1888. At the time, it was known as Viceregal Lodge.

The building had an electricity connection as early as 1888, before any form of electricity was used in the rest of Shimla.

After India gained independence, the place served as the country’s President’s summer retreat and was known as the Rashtrapati Niwas before turning into a center for advanced studies and research. The structure attracts attention due to its majestic Victorian style of architecture and grandeur.

