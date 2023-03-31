Nehru used to Drink the Water of this Kund, the Reason is Very Special

Nehru Kund is a natural cold water spring formed from the water of Bhrigu Lake which is quite famous in Manali. The water of Nehru Kund is considered very holy as it heals the sick.

Nehru Kund is named after India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as he used to drink water from this spring whenever he visited Manali.

Nehru Kund is located at a distance of 5 kilometers from Manali. This Kund, located on the Manali-Leh Highway, is believed to have its waters originating from the famous Bhrigu Lake.

Nehru Kund is known for its cool and pristine water with breathtaking views of mountains and valleys.

Nehru Kund is famous for photography among tourists.The natural light here is perfect for a great photoshoot. When the weather here is good, tourists are seen doing photoshoots here and there.

Nehru reached Manali for the first time in 1958

For the first time in the year 1958, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru came on Manali tour of Devbhoomi Himachal. He reached Beas Kund from Manali and drank the water of this pool coming out of the glaciers.

As soon as he drank this water, he felt a strange kind of freshness. After this he started ordering this water in the house.

This is how ‘Nehru Kund’ got its name

It is said that Nehru used to get water from a natural spring of this Beas Kund in Delhi as well. According to people, this water contains a mixture of some herbs found in the Himalayas.

The water of springs and pools found on the way to Rohtang also gives relief from many diseases.

How to reach Nehru Kund

How to reach Nehru Kund Manali by Flight

Nehru Kund is a major and famous tourist destination of Manali. If you want to travel by air to Nehru Kund, the nearest airport is Kullu Manali Airport in Bhuntar, which is located at a distance of 56 kilometers from Nehru Kund. You can take a taxi from the airport or travel by state transport buses to reach Nehru Kund.

How to reach Nehru Kund Manali by road

Buses are easily available from Delhi to Manali. Delhi to Manali is at a distance of 570 kms. Bus services are also available from Shimla, Dharamshala, Leh and Chandigarh to Manali.

If you do not want to travel by bus, you can hire a taxi to travel to Manali. However, make sure that the driver has experience of driving in hilly areas. One can easily reach Nehru Kund from Manali with the help of taxi or cab.

How To Reach Nehru Kund Manali By Train

If you are planning to go to Nehru Kund or Manali by train, then the nearest railway station to Manali is Ambala Cantt or Chandigarh.

After reaching Chandigarh or Ambala with the help of train, you will have to travel by bus or taxi to reach Manali.

