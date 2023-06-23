Satwant Atwal Trivedi became the first woman DGP of Himachal

Shimla: 1996 batch IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi will now be the first woman DGP of Himachal Pradesh.

After going on leave of DGP Sanjay Kundu, the state government has given him the additional charge of DGP.

Satwant Atwal Trivedi has the distinction of being the first IPS officer of Himachal as well as the first woman officer of NIA and BSF.

Hailing from the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi has studied at St.Beed’s College, Shimla, and Auckland House School.

The credit for registering online complaints of crimes related to women in Himachal and opening of separate police stations for women also goes to Atwal.

He has also to his credit a rich saga of meritorious services as a police officer in various capacities in his cadre of Himachal Pradesh as well as other prestigious police organizations.

In addition, he successfully initiated India’s first Artificial Intelligence implementation in the Border Security Force.

He is a Gold Medalist in Clinical Psychology and holds a Diploma in Investigation and Leadership in German from the FBI National Academy, Department of Justice, USA. He has served in the National Police Academy.

Faculty at National Police Academy has commanded a District Police Armed Battalion at the rank of SP. Before returning to the home cadre, she was heading the Intelligence Directorate of the Border Security Force and was also the joint secretary of the Border Security Force. He has also been awarded the prestigious Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2012.