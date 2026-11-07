Himachal: Over 10 panchayats launch stir against Ghatta toll plaza

Residents and elected representatives of more than 10 gram panchayats in the Changar region on Friday launched a united protest against what they called arbitrary toll collection at the Ghatta toll plaza, accusing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of ignoring their repeated representations.

Responding to a call by panchayats for a major agitation from November 6, the representatives gathered at the toll plaza after their efforts to get relief through administrative channels failed.

They expressed resentment that NHAI officials did not turn up at the site despite the growing public outcry. A huge turnout of villagers, especially women, led to chaos and a traffic jam.

The protest follows repeated objections to the steep toll charges on the under-construction Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway. Residents have questioned the location of the toll plaza, arguing that commuters who use only a short stretch of the highway are being charged disproportionately high tolls.

They say the toll particularly hits people travelling towards Chandigarh, who use only a small section, while those heading towards Dehra have no convenient alternative route.

The protesters also alleged that the NHAI had not honoured the relief granted by the Kangra District Consumer Commission, which had directed it not to increase the toll rates. Commuters have been demanding a review of the toll arrangements.

Earlier, a meeting of gram panchayat pradhans, up-pradhans, Panchayat Samiti members and Zila Parishad members was held at Takipur under the chairmanship of Zila Parishad member Vinod Barar.

The representatives reviewed their efforts to resolve the issue and unanimously decided to intensify the agitation. Representatives and residents from Daulatpur, Jalari, Janyankar, Ranital, Kulthi, Bhangwar, Rajiana, Thakurdwara, Ghalian, Daka Palera, Dhamer, Darkatta, Tripal, Balol and Takipur took part in the protest.

SDM Anjali Garg reached the site and said a joint meeting had been scheduled for November 14 to find a lasting solution. Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal, Kangra-Chamba MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj, district administration officials and NHAI representatives are expected to attend.

The protesters have appealed to residents across the Changar region to unite and support the movement until a satisfactory resolution is reached.