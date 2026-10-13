Himachal: Shimla census finds 280 aggressive dogs

About 280 of the 3,070 stray dogs in Shimla have been found aggressive and prone to biting and attacking people, according to the recent dog census conducted by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC). The census also revealed a sharp decline in the stray dog population in the city, from about 3,507 last year.

On October 2, the MC, in collaboration with the Human Foundation, launched an anti-rabies vaccination drive in all 34 wards of the city. Besides vaccinating dogs, the corporation conducted a census and surveyed the behaviour of the animals.

During the survey, officials found that several dogs bite out of fear, in an attempt to defend themselves on sensing danger. Categorising these as nervous dogs, officials noted that not all nervous and anxious dogs were aggressive. Several others were categorised as aggressive, as they tried to bite and attack people even during the vaccination process.

Speaking about the menace, Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the corporation would soon launch a mass sterilisation drive to curb the stray dog population. He said the corporation was also working on expanding its existing dog hut in the Tutikandi area so that more aggressive dogs could be kept there permanently.

The stray dog menace came into sharp focus in Shimla after a 20-month-old girl was brutally attacked by stray dogs in the Shankli area, triggering outrage among residents.

Following the incident, residents accused the corporation of inaction, saying the civic body had failed to take concrete steps despite repeated requests and warnings.

The issue was also raised during last month’s House meeting, where the Mayor, the Municipal Commissioner and councillors deliberated on finding a permanent solution to the problem.