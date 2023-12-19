Haryana’s scoundrel caught giving papers in place of others in Shimla

Shimla: For the second consecutive day, another case of giving the exam in place of another has come to light in Himachal. Now a criminal from Haryana has been caught giving the exam in place of someone else in St. Thomas School, Shimla.

Investigation has revealed that the accused had made a deal with the candidate for Rs 1.5 lakh to get the paper done. The amount was to be paid after passing the paper. The examination of Junior Secretarial Assistant was conducted at St. Thomas School, Shimla.

The youth accused of appearing in the JSA exam in place of someone else is said to be a resident of Rohtak, Haryana. When the fingerprints of the accused did not match with those of the candidate at the examination centre, the superintendent posted at the examination center questioned the youth on suspicion, but he could not give a satisfactory answer.

After this, during investigation it was found that the accused youth had reached the center to take the examination instead of some other candidate.

The superintendent of the examination center, Hitesh, has complained about the matter to the police. The police have arrested the accused youth and started further action.

According to the information, a candidate named Mahit Kumar was found appearing for a candidate named Sachin in the examination center of St. Thomas School on December 17 in the examination of Junior Secretarial Assistant.

Upon investigation, the fingerprints of accused Mohit Kumar did not match with the fingerprints of candidate Sachin. The accused has been identified as Mohit Kumar, resident of village Madina Kourshan, district Rohtak, Haryana.

After this, the superintendent of the examination center informed the police about the matter. After receiving information about the case, ASI Purna Chand of Sadar Police Station Shimla reached the spot with the police team and arrested the accused.

On the other hand, SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi says that the police has started further action by registering a case against the accused youth who was caught while examining another person in the Junior Secretariat Assistant exam.

The accused was produced in the court on Monday, where he has been handed over to the police on three-day police remand. Earlier on Sunday, in the Eklavya Model Residential School recruitment examination at DAV School New Shimla, a youth from Mathura was caught appearing in the examination in place of another candidate.