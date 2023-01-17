Government should Start TGT Promotion Process soon, State Trained Arts Graduate Association sought relief

State Trained Arts Graduate Association has demanded the process of promotion from TGT to Headmaster and TGT to Lecturer.

Union State President Suresh Kaushal has said that the process of applying for promotion from TGT to spokesperson and headmaster through departmental channel used to start in the month of November, but this time due to the election code of conduct, this process could not be started.

In such a situation, to complete this process before March 31, the Higher Education Department should issue a notification soon, so that applications from all the schools can be sent to the Directorate in the month of February.

Apart from this, the Directorate of Education should also call the data of those who have completed two years of contract service by March 31. Every time the promotion process is delayed in the name of pending ACRs and unnecessary delay is caused in the promotion process by repeatedly extending the application deadline in this regard.

