Himachal government releases Rs 212 crore for medical reimbursement claims

The Himachal Pradesh government has released a sum of Rs 212 crore to ensure the early clearance of pending medical reimbursement claims of employees and pensioners up to June 27.

Acting on the directions of the Chief Minister, the Finance Department has sanctioned the funds. Of this amount, Rs 131.03 crore has been allocated for settling the medical reimbursement claims of pensioners, while Rs 80.97 crore has been released for government employees.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the previous BJP government had received approximately Rs 60,000 crore as additional financial assistance from the Centre under the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and GST compensation.

“Despite this substantial support, the BJP government failed to make timely payments of the Sixth Pay Commission arrears and other financial dues to employees and pensioners,” he said.

The Chief Minister said it is through fiscal discipline, improved resource management and a policy that prioritises public welfare, that the Congress government is expediting the settlement of long-pending financial benefits for government employees and pensioners.