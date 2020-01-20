After Manali, youth builds igloos in Seraj valley

Mandi: Inspired by two youths of Manali, a resident of the Seraj valley in Mandi has come up with the igloo (snow house) stay concept near Bhatkidhar to attract tourists to the district.

It is for the first time that igloos, constructed in Seraj by Murari Kumar with the help of his friends, are helping in promoting the area for tourism. Although igloos are often associated with Eskimos, they were traditionally used by the people of Canada’s Central Arctic, Norway, and Greenland.

As the temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are below the freezing point, people from across the country will come here to enjoy warm bedding in igloos built with snow.

“I got the idea from two youths of Manali in Kullu district who have been promoting igloo tourism for the past few years,” Murari said.

He said, “The Seraj valley is famous for its panoramic view. Shikari Devi and the Janjehli area here are famous as tourist places. Bhatkidhar, too, is part of Seraj, which is less popular among tourists”.

About Bhatkidhar, Murari said: “Bhatkidhar and its nearby places are also blessed with abundant natural beauty. It also receives considerable snowfall during the winter. Igloos can prove to be a major boost for tourism activities here”.

He urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to develop the place as a tourist place. He said, “Promoting Seraj as a tourist place will generate self-employment opportunities for the local youths, as it is suitable for snow activities and paragliding”.

Ram Singh, a local resident, appreciated Murari’s initiative. “The state government should help promote this place as a tourist destination,” he added.

Comments

comments