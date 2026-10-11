Make education a tool for nation-building: Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta

He said the event was aimed at promoting innovation, research and employment-oriented education to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Observing that technology was rapidly transforming the world, the Governor said science had a crucial role in addressing societal challenges. Education, he said, should not be limited to securing employment but should equip students to become job creators rather than just job seekers.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said a clear vision and concrete planning, backed by collective effort, were essential to transform India into a developed nation.

He emphasised that achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 should be a shared national commitment. Shiksha Mahakumbh, he added, was playing an important role in this direction by providing a platform for reflection, dialogue and exchange of ideas.

By integrating education, skill development, technology and cultural values, India could emerge among the world’s leading powers by 2047, he said.

NIT-Hamirpur Director Prof HM Suryawanshi stressed the need to bridge the gap between degree-oriented education and meaningful contribution to nation-building.

He said the vision of a developed India could be realised through quality education, research and innovation. Reaffirming the institute’s commitment, he said NIT-Hamirpur was continuously striving to contribute significantly to nation-building through education and research.

Registrar Dr Archana Santosh Nanoty said transforming India from a developing to a developed nation required self-reflection, self-discipline, inclusiveness and a spirit of self-reliance.