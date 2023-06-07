Shimla: Bad weather in some parts of Himachal for four days, storm alert

Shimla: The weather is expected to remain bad for four days in some parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to the Mausam Science Center Experimental, it may rain in some parts of the central and high hills of the state from June 7 to 11.

During this, flakes of snow may fall on the peaks. The weather is expected to remain clear in the field units from June 8 to 10.

A yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms on June 7, 8 and 11 at one or two places in the state. On the other hand, today it is partly cloudy with sunshine over parts of Sanchar.

Minimum Temperature

Sanchar minimum temperature 14.2, Sundernagar 15.9, Bhuntar 13.2, Kalpa 6.6, Dharamshala 18.2, Una 20.7, Nahan 19.5, Keylong 5.1, Palampur 16.0, Solan 15.0, Manali 9.0, Kangra 18.7, 15.6, Bilaspur 20.0, Hamirpur 1 8. 3, Chamba 16.3 Dalhousie 12.1, Jubbarhatti 16.6, Kufri 12.0, Kukumseri 5.5, Narkanda 9.6, Bharmour 11.0, Reckong Peo 9.8, Seabagh 11.0, Dhaulakuan 19.1, Brithin 17.7, Mashobra 13.5, Paonta Sahib 25.0, Sarahan 11.5 and Dehragopipur has recorded 21.0 degree Celsius.