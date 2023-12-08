Winter Carnival will be held in Shimla for the first time on Christmas-New Year, MC will organize

Shimla: On the occasion of Christmas and New Year, the Municipal Corporation is going to organize Winter Carnival in the Shimla from 25 to 31 December. This is the first time that the Municipal Corporation will organize such an event in Shimla city.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Surendra Chauhan is going to take this initiative to promote tourism and local artists amid New Year celebrations. The Mayor also held a meeting with officials in this regard on Thursday.

Now this matter will also be discussed with councilors. Committees will be formed regarding the event in which councilors will also be included.

Regarding the carnival, some places have been identified where cultural programs will be organised. These programs will be held at Daulat Singh Park of Ridge, Open Theater of Gaiety and CTO Chowk.

The Municipal Corporation is also going to take cooperation from the Police and Language and Culture Department in this event. Applications will be taken from the performing artists.

The corporation can give citations to encourage the artists who perform. Talks are also being held regarding the presentation of the police band.

Tourists will also be made aware

Mayor Surendra Chauhan said that business is slow in the disaster-hit capital Shimla. Such events are necessary to promote tourism. Shimla’s economy is dependent on tourism.

Apart from this, it is important to encourage local artists also. A plan is being prepared to improve the seven-day long carnival.

Tourists will also be made aware about keeping Shimla clean and not throwing garbage out of vehicles on the road.

Meeting on forest matters will be held on 15th

Municipal Corporation Mayor Surendra Chauhan held a meeting with officials on Thursday. During this time, all the departments were asked to prepare a list of works stuck due to forest clearance.

Now a meeting has been called with the Forest Department in this regard on 15th December. Proposals related to the Tree Committee will also be discussed in the meeting.