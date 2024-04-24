Lok Sabha Elections: Lok Sabha and Assembly by-election candidates of Himachal Congress will be decided in Delhi today, announcement tomorrow..

Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections to be held in Himachal Pradesh will be announced on Thursday.

Himachal Congress candidates for Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections will be announced on Thursday. The schedule of the Central Election Committee meeting to be held to select the candidates has been released. To attend the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will leave for Delhi from Nadaun on Wednesday afternoon and will attend the meeting on Thursday. State Congress President Pratibha Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will also go to New Delhi to attend the Central Election Committee meeting to be held on April 25.

Party sources said that a meeting of the screening committee is also likely to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday to prepare a panel of candidates for the assembly by-elections. Panels of potential candidates will also be prepared on the basis of survey for six assembly by-elections. These panels will be placed in the Central Committee meeting to be held on Thursday. The Chief Minister himself has visited Dharamshala and Sujanpur assembly constituencies, now the Chief Minister will decide the candidates for these two seats on the basis of local politics and equations.

Apart from this, during his three-day visit, the Chief Minister also took the pulse of the party officials and workers regarding the candidates of Badsar and Kutlahar. Candidates for these four seats will be decided based on the choice of the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri’s opinion will be given priority for the assembly by-election to be held in Gagret. Congress is still in a dilemma to decide the candidate from Lahaul-Spiti. The decision to make former BJP minister Ramlal Markanda the party candidate from here has not been taken yet. On the other hand, Congress is preparing to contest the elections from Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary seats. If there is no consensus on fielding MLAs, then senior party leaders will be at stake.

CM will hold election public meetings in Dodra Kwar, Rajgarh on 26th

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is proposed to hold election public meetings in Dodra Kwar and Rajgarh under Shimla parliamentary seat on April 26. Party leaders said that on April 26, Chief Minister Sukhu will reach public meetings directly from New Delhi. Congress candidate from Shimla parliamentary seat Vinod Sultanpuri will also be present with him.