Earthquake: Earthquake tremors in six districts of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla-Kangra, intensity was 5.3 on Richter scale

Summary

Expansion

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh at 9:35 pm on Thursday. After the sudden tremors, people came out of their homes and reached open spaces. The intensity of the earthquake was estimated at 5.3 on the Richter scale. However, there is no information about any casualties in these districts. Deputy Commissioner Chamba Mukesh Rapswal said that there was no loss of life or property in the district due to the earthquake.

Earthquake tremors felt in Kullu-Lahaul also

Several earthquakes were felt one after the other in Kullu and Lahaul valley. People came out of their houses after three to four tremors of the earthquake that occurred around 9:35 pm. In Key long, people came out with their children in the extreme cold. Whereas in Manali and Kullu people came out of their homes. Gurdev Kumar said that he came out of the house with his granddaughter. ADM Kullu Ashwani Kumar said that there have been earthquake tremors. But there is no news of damage from anywhere.