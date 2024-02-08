Satinder Sartaj will come to Mandi on March 2, 2024

Satinder Sartaj, one of the well-known singers of Punjab and the country, is going to perform in Mandi Himachal Pradesh, on 2 March 2024. Let us tell you that almost all the songs of Sartaj are hits.

But his first song Sai became the reason for his fame. Sartaj’s live concerts are also very famous because of his attire and his special way of sitting and singing.

Sartaj has performed numerous live concerts across the world, and is considered one of the most popular folk singers to emerge from Punjab in recent years.

He has also worked as a main actor in the historical drama film ‘The Black Prince’ made in 2017. His notable discography includes ‘Cherry Wala Sartaaj’, ‘Rangrez – The Poet of Colours’ and ‘Hazare Wala Munda’.

Show timing and location

Sartaj’s live concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024. The live concert will take place at Sanskriti Sadan Mandi. This live concert will start at 7:00 pm. Although Sartaj’s fans and spectators come in large numbers to all his concerts, it is expected to increase further due to the weekend.