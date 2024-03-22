Himachal Politics: ‘Harbhajan Singh Bhajji’ becomes the new block president of Dharamshala Congress

Himachal Politics: Dharamshala Congress of Himachal Pradesh has got its new block president. Harbhajan Singh Bhajji will now take command. He was crowned by party in-charge Rajeev Shukla and state president Pratibha Singh. By issuing a letter in this regard, he has implemented this appointment with immediate effect. Apart from being a Zilla Parishad member, Bhajji has also held many positions in the party.

Actually, here we are not talking about cricketer Bhajji but Congress leader Harbhajan Singh Chaudhary alias Bhajji.

Harbhajan Singh Choudhary (Bhajji) is a soldier of Congress Party. Along with being a Zilla Parishad member, he has held many positions in the party.

Harbhajan Singh has always stood for the party, for this he has got the reward today. Harbhajan Singh said that he will fulfill the responsibility given to him by the party with full honesty and devotion. He has expressed gratitude to the party high command for the coronation.