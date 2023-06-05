Rohtang Pass – High Mountain Pass in Himalayas

Rohtang Pass is located in the state of Himachal Pradesh and this pass is the gateway to Lahaul Spiti, Pangi, and Leh Valley. Rohtang Pass is one of the most spectacular sights in the entire Kullu region.

This picturesque pass is situated at an altitude of 3980 m, on the Manali Keylong Highway, about 51 km from Manali.

The mountain slopes of Rohtang Pass are so beautiful that people from all corners of the country visit this place to participate in adventure sports like skiing, ice skating, and paragliding.

The permission to enter the Rohtang Pass is given by the Indian Army after they are completely cleared of snow.

What to do on Arrival at Rohtang Pass

Tourists visiting here can indulge in various thrilling activities like snow scooter and mountain biking.

Nature lovers can enjoy beautiful views of glaciers, peaks, and the Chandra River flowing through the Lahaul Valley.

There is a waterfall named Rahla here, which falls on the way to Rohtang Pass. This waterfall flows down from a height of 2,500 meters and looks amazingly beautiful. You can also see the amazing view of Gayapan’s twin peaks from Rohtang.

Interesting Facts about Rohtang Pass

It is believed that at one time many CBRE employees had died by being buried while crossing the Rohtang Pass, hence Rohtang Pass is also known as the Ground of Corpses.

The first part of the popular song ‘Yeh Ishq Haaye’ from Shahid and Kareena Kapoor’s film Jab We Met was shot at Rohtang Pass.

A massive deadly landslide occured at Rohtang Pass and the crew had to struggle for a long time to clear the layers of snow.

This pass is an ancient trade route between peoples on both sides of Pir Panjal. Like Zojila Pass, Rohtang also serves as a gateway to Ladakh.

Rani ka Nala is the most dangerous during the journey to Rohtang Pass in Manali, which remains a major bottleneck here.

This area has become a slippery slope for the last few years. In the summer season, as soon as the snow melts, the Rani Nala catches fire.

The melting snow turns into a 2km stretch for motorists. The entire stretch gets filled with mud.

Best time to visit Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass is not open throughout the year, so you cannot go here at any time. Rohtang Pass remains closed from November to April due to heavy snowfall and bad weather.

Rohtang Pass remains open in summer i.e. from May to June. During this, a large number of tourists come here. Rohtang Pass remains closed due to landslides in July, August.

Then it remains open after the end of the monsoon i.e. from September to October. Rohtang Pass is closed weekly on Sundays while it remains closed for tourists on Tuesdays. Rohtang Pass opens at 6 am and closes at 5 pm.

Places to Visit near Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass is about 51 km from Manali but there are many places to visit on the way to Rohtang Pass and near Rohtang Pass. If you are going to see this pass, then you must also visit the surrounding places.

Nehru Kund

Nehru Kund is the favorite place of Pandit Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. This place is named as Nehru Kund. we can see pure water rushing out of rocks. According to local belief, the water has sone medicinal effect. It is 7 km far from Manali.

Gulaba

This place is a picnic spot. It is starting point to Brighu Lake trekking. The area is filled with beautiful flowers. Gulaba is 20 kms from Manali.

When the Rohtang Pass is closed in the winter season this is a good place to enjoy snow. Solang valley is 4 km off the way to Gulaba. Gulaba is 4-5 kms from Kothi. Gulaba has snow almost all year.

Solang Valley

This valley is very close to Rohtang Pass and is famous for skiing, parachuting, zorbing, and horse riding during snowfall in winter. Tourists visiting Rohtang Pass must visit this place.

Rahala Water Fall

This waterfall is in the middle of the way from Manali to Rohtang Pass. The beauty of this waterfall looks breathtaking from the height of 2500 meters which is the center of tourist attraction.

Chandra and Bhaga rivers

The confluence of these two rivers is near the Rohtang Pass. After the Sangam it is known as Chenab which presents a stunning sight and is worth visiting.

Lahaul and Spiti Valley

Lahaul and Spiti Valley has various types of monasteries and amazing beauty of nature. This valley often attracts a large number of tourists.

Tips for Visiting Rohtang Pass

Leave for Rohtang early in the morning, as hundreds of local cabs carry tourists, causing traffic jams in the narrow lanes of the pass and at times, travelers have to walk to the main point.

If possible, pack a thermos of hot tea or coffee and take it with you. It would be most useful there.

How to Reach Rohtang Pass

If you want to go to Rohtang Pass by your private vehicle then you have to get a permit first. Two types of permits are given here.

First to go to Rohtang Pass and second to go beyond Rohtang Pass. Every vehicle traveling to Rohtang has to pay a fee of Rs 500 and a congestion charge of Rs 50.

How to Reach by Flight

The nearest airport is at Bhuntar, which is about 104 km from Rohtang Pass. Manali is about 51 km from Bhuntar Airport in Himachal Pradesh which is situated on a road on National Highway 21. After reaching here, you can reach Manali by bus or taxi and then Rohtang Pass from there.

How to Reach by Train

Joginder Nagar is the nearest railway station which is about 103 km from Rohtang Pass and 50 km from Manali.

Trains from different cities of India arrive at this railway station through which you can reach here. From outside this station, you can take taxis or state transport buses to reach Rohtang Pass.

How to Reach by Road

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses ply from Manali which go to Leh via Rohtang Pass and then to Keylong.

Apart from this, HRTC, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, and private air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned deluxe coach buses ply here. Regular buses run from Manali to Keylong during June to October.

Where to stay near Rohtang Pass

The road to Rohtang Pass is dangerous and due to the hilly terrain, all the hotels are located at some distance from the pass. If you are planning to visit Rohtang Pass then there are many hotels available in Manali where you can stay.

Such as Urvashi’s Retreat which is located near Nehru Kund in Manali, 11.8 km from Rohtang Pass, The Sider Rohtang Pass 10 km away, Solang Holiday Inn 8.6 km, Rishon College 11 km, The Highland Park 0.2 km away.

Similarly, various types of hotels and resorts have excellent accommodation facilities for the tourists. However, the room rates for a stay in each of the hotels and resorts are different. Tourists can book them as per their convenience.

Rohtang Pass Google Map

