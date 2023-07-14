Bhima Kali Temple: Where Lord Krishna killed Banasura

Himachal Pradesh is not only a treasure of natural beauty, but many pages of folk culture, archeology, and history have their own importance in the area of huge mountain ranges here.

The grand and ancient temple of Maa Bhimakali, located on the banks of Beas River in Mandi district, attracts every tourist towards itself. Built in pagoda style in the 14th century, this temple is still preserving its existence.

Mandi is also popular by the name of Chhoti Kashi. If Mandi is called the city of temples, then it will not be an exaggeration because there are temples in every corner of Mandi. One of them is the temple situated on the banks of the Beas River.

Similarly, Maa Bhimakali Temple is situated on the banks of river Beas on Mandi-Pathankot National Highway in District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Maa Kali is the form of Durga which is widely worshiped in the North Eastern parts of India. This temple of Bhimakali is situated just 1 kilometer away from the main bus stand Mandi.

Yadav followers had built this temple

Lord Shri Krishna had killed Banasura at this place. After Krishna, his Yadav followers had built this temple.

Mata Bhimakali is considered to be the deity of the kings of Rampur Bushahr and the famous temple and main temple of Bhimakali Devi is considered to be in Sarahan only.

Goddess Idol is sitting on the third floor

The importance of this temple is no less and here every year Kali Devi is worshiped on a large scale. The temple complex is beautifully designed and a long winding path leads one to the second floor and then to the third floor. The Goddess is sitting on the top floor.

There is also a Beautiful Garden

With the efforts of the local temple organization, a beautiful flower garden has been made here in the temple premises of Maa.

Along with this, full care has also been taken for the entertainment of the children. The temple organization has also decorated the banks of the river very beautifully.

Beautifully made idols of lions on the right side of the temple. Statues of Pandavas going to the forest have also been installed at this place, which refreshes the memory of the Pandava period.

How to Reach

Auto service is available at all times till the temple. Pathankot to Jogindernagar can be reached by railway route and the distance from Jogindernagar by road is 57 kilometers.

Bus services are available from Chandigarh all the time. If you have to come by another rail route then it can be reached by road via Kalka or Shimla.

Maa Bhimakali Temple Google Map

