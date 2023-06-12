Kheer Ganga Trek – Popular for hot springs

Kheer Ganga Trek is situated in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh and 22 km from Manikaran. Kheer Ganga Trek is popular for its hot springs. It is also popular for its beautiful views of the Himalayan mountains.

About Kheer Ganga Trek

This is the place where Kartik Ji the elder son of Lord Shiva remained in samadhi for thousands of years. The natural hot-water-spring experience is something that you will remember for a lifetime.

The view of the sunset and trekking through Kheerganga forests are an incredible experience. You can go trekking, nature walking, camping, and leisurely walks in the forest.

Barshaini is the last motorable point. Hiring a guide to reach Kheer Ganga is recommended. While trekking from Barshaini you will come across several sightseeing options like Rudra-Nag, Pandu Pul, and the Pin-Parvati. The Pin Valley National Park is another tourist attraction.

How to access

By Air: The nearest airport is Bhuntar 45 km distance from Kullu.

By Rail: The nearest railhead is Jogindernagar located at a distance of 125 km from Kullu. Pahankot provides the broad-based railway gauge which connects important cities.

Kheer Ganga is a remote village in the Parvati Valley of Kullu district and the trek to Kheer Ganga is a hilly terrain and involves loads of walking, trekking, and hiking.

Climate

In winter the temperature can drop below freezing point when heavy woolens are required. In summer the climate is mild and light woolens/cottons are recommended.

The best time to visit Kheerganga is between the months of May and November when the weather remains pleasant and favorable.

Winter months are best avoided to embark on the trek as the snow makes the trail difficult to tread and the rocks become slippery.

Kheerganga trek Google Map