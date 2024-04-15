Himachal Day: Himachal turns 76 today, literacy rate reaches 82.80% from 7%; State level function in the capital

This state came into existence on April 15, 1948. State level function Himachal Day will be organized at Ridge Ground, Shimla. In this, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will host the national flag.</strong

Himachal Pradesh turns 76 today. This state came into existence on April 15, 1948. State level function Himachal Day will be organized at Ridge Ground, Shimla. In this, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will hoist the national flag. Usually, the Chief Minister is present as the chief guest in the Himachal Day celebrations organized on 15th April, but this time due to the Lok Sabha elections, Model Code of Conduct has been imposed. Therefore, this time the Governor will preside over the state level function. This ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Ridge Ground. On this occasion, folk artists from all the districts will also present colorful cultural programs.

Literacy rate reached 7 to 82.80 percent in 76 years

Himachal Pradesh, which came into existence after the merger of 30 hill states of Punjab and Shimla on April 15, 1948, has touched many milestones so far. Himachal, which started from zero in every field, is today ahead in every field.

In 1948, the literacy rate in Himachal Pradesh was seven percent, which has reached 82.80 percent today after 76 years. There are three airports in the state, the number of which was zero in 1948. The state has also achieved a leading position in the field of health. Starting from zero, Himachal now has one AIIMS, one satellite PGI including five medical colleges, five dental colleges, several nursing and pharmacy colleges. In the field of education, Himachal has a triple IT, one IIT, three autonomous engineering institutes and dozens of engineering colleges. Students not only from the state but also from other states of the country are coming here to get education. In the year 1948, the per capita income of the people of Himachal was Rs 240, which has currently reached Rs 2,35,199.