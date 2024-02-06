Why is Basant Panchami celebrated, what is special about it and how is the worship done?

According to the calendar, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh. This festival is mainly dedicated to Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, learning, music and art.

Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. It is believed that on the day of Basant Panchami, Mother Saraswati appeared sitting on a white lotus with a book, veena and garland in her hands, hence special worship of Mother Saraswati is done on this day.

Also, the spring season starts from Basant Panchami. According to astrology, in the year 2024, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month will start on 13 February at 02:41 PM and will end on 14 February at 12:09 PM.

Udaya Tithi is on 14th February, hence this year the festival of Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on 14th February.

Auspicious time of worship

On the day of Vasant Panchami on 14th February, the auspicious time of puja will be from 7.01 am to 12.35 pm. In such a situation, you have about 5 hours 35 minutes time for worship on this day. He told that on this day Revati, Ashwini Nakshatra and auspicious and Shukla Yoga are falling.

Method of Worship

1. On the day of Basant Panchami, after taking bath in the morning, wear yellow or white colored clothes. After that take a pledge to worship Saraswati.

2. Install the idol or picture of Mother Saraswati at the place of worship. Bathe Mother Saraswati with Ganga jal, then dress her in yellow clothes.

3. After this, offer yellow flowers, Akshat, white sandalwood or yellow colored roli, yellow gulal, incense, lamp, scent etc.

4. On this day, garland Goddess Saraswati with marigold flowers. Also offer yellow colored sweets.

5. After this, worship Mother Saraswati with Saraswati Vandana and mantra.

6. Finally, make a Havan Kund, prepare the Havan materials and perform the Havan by chanting a rosary of the mantra ‘Om Shri Saraswatyai Namah Swaha’. Then at the end, stand up and perform the Aarti of Mother Saraswati.