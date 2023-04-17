Khajjiar valleys buzzing with tourists

Khajjiar valley- the world-famous tourist destination, have been buzzing with the movement of tourists from surrounding states.

All the hotels and home stays are packed in Khajjiar on this long weekend as a large number of tourists from the neighboring state of Punjab reach Khajjiar to get respite from the scorching heat of the plains.

On Sunday, a large number of people from Chamba city also reached Khajjiar and had fun. During this period, tourists had to face problems due to frequent traffic jams on Dalhousie-Khajjiar road.

Due to the increase in the movement of tourists, the withered faces of middle shopkeepers and street vendors including hoteliers of Khajjiar have returned to brightness.

Traders say that in the coming days, due to the increase in inflow of tourists, there is hope of picking-up the pace of the business.

In the beginning of the tourist season itself, there is an influx of tourists to see the beautiful plains of Khajjiar.

The parking adjacent to Khajjiar Maidan was full of vehicles on Sunday. A large number of tourists from other states including Punjab have reached Khajjiar with their family members.

Due to this, a huge crowd of tourists was seen in Khajjiar Maidan on Sunday. Till late evening tourists and local people were seen strolling in the grounds of Khajjiar. The weather of Khajjiar is very pleasing to the tourists. -hdm