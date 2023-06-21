HRTC bus reached the village for the first time after independence, villagers welcomed the driver-conductor

Shimla: There was an atmosphere of celebration in Kasiri village, about 10 km from Hamirpur district when after 87 years of independence, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus from Hamirpur to Bhota via Sunli, Kallar Kasiri, Dodru, Jharnot, Jindwin, Ujhan Patera. Ran on his route for the first time for Bhota.

The local people welcomed the driver and conductor of the bus by garlanding it and duly worshiped the bus which reached the village for the first time.

The villagers of Gram Panchayat Patera, Gram Panchayat Dalot, Gram Panchayat Duggha will get a lot of benefit from the running of this bus.

The people of the village also thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister’s Advisor Sunil Sharma Bittu, Badsar MLA Indradat Lakhanpal, Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, Himachal Road Transport Corporation Hamirpur’s sub-divisional manager Vivek Lakhanpal for provision of the bus.