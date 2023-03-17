Dahansar Lake is a Mixed Confluence of Amazing Natural Beauty and Faith

Himachal Pradesh is known all over the world for its natural beauty and religious places. There are many world-famous lakes here that are known for their amazing beauty as well as religious beliefs. Dahnsar Lake is one such famous lake, where a confluence of natural beauty and faith is seen.

Dahnsar Lake is situated at a distance of 6 km from Barot, a famous tourist destination of Chauhar Valley in the Mandi district. By the way, geographically, Dahansar Lake is in Multan Tehsil of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Situated at an altitude of 1800 meters above sea level, Dahansar Lake is surrounded by mountains from all sides. This lake remains covered with snow most of the time.

Beautiful mountains and snow-capped lakes all around, believe me, the view here mesmerizes the tourists. The view of the lake between white clouds and snowy peaks in the blue sky gives immense mental peace and relaxation.

The beauty here is such that one who comes here once so would want to come here again and again. The high peaks of white gleaming snow add charm to this holy place.

The religious sentiments of the people are also associated with the Dahansar Lake. It is believed that whenever Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati used to visit Manimahesh, they used to stay at this holy place.

One day he made up his mind to stay here. At that time a witch lived here. Around midnight, the witch warned Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati to leave from here.

The evil witch started troubling Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati again and again and started warning of war. Eventually, Lord Shiva killed the witch with his trident. It is believed that since then the name of this place was changed to Dahansar.

Devotees believe that every year on the 20th of the month of Bhadrapaksha, Mother Parvati comes here to bathe.

Every year thousands of devotees come here to take a holy bath on this day in Bhadrapaksha with the desire to see Goddess Parvati. Bathing in this holy lake gives an experience of freshness.

The special thing is that even after cooling the water of the lake does not feel cold. According to another belief, standing in this holy lake and worshiping the Sun God fulfills all wishes.

How To Reach Dahansar Lake

The travel to this place starts in the months of August and September. To come here, tourists have to reach a place named Lohardi via Barot.

From here there is a walking route to Dahnsar Lake. The nearest airport is Bhuntar Airport in Kullu, about 130 km away. Bus and taxi facilities are available from here to reach Lohardi.

The nearest railway station is at Jogindernagar, 43 km away from here. Although it is a narrow-gauge railway station.

The train runs on a narrow gauge from Pathankot to Jogindernagar. With the help of bus from Delhi, you can reach Barot and then Lohardi via Palampur and Baijnath.

