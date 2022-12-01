Best time and ways to explore Manali

Viewing panoramic views and amazing natural beauty is best described in Manali. It is believed that Manali was named after the great sage Manu Par who wrote the “Manu Smriti”.

Manali is also known as “Valley of the Gods”. Every year tourists from many parts of the world come to relax in the serene environment of the valley away from their hectic life.

Tourists come to this place to get relief from the scorching heat of the sun apart from this one can also enjoy various adventure activities like paragliding, rafting, cable car ride, etc.

Playing in the snow is another reason why tourists, especially children, love to visit Manali. The beauty of nature is abundant here, which attracts tourists to Manali.

Best Time To Visit Manali

If you are considering a trip to Manali then you can visit any time of the year. But the best months are from October to February for cold lovers.

They are considered to be the best time to visit Manali for its beauty and fun games. The overall temperature during this time is quite pleasant and suitable for travel and tourist activities.

At that time you can enjoy skiing, trekking and many other activities. Especially January is perfect if you want to enjoy fresh snowfall.

But if you do not want to go in winter, then you can enjoy Manali trip between March and June. Because the weather of Manali is quite pleasant during this time and the temperature remains between 10°C to 30°C.

The main advantage of visiting Manali during the summer season is that at this time facilities like paragliding, river rafting and ziplining as well as many other adventure activities are provided.

September and October is also a good time to visit Manali as there is hardly any rain during this time and the crowd is also much less as compared to summer.

Due to less crowd you will find hotels here very easily in September and October. You will also see a slight reduction in the fares of hotels and taxis here as compared to summer.

There is no need to tell you that the month of July and August are the months of monsoon in the whole country. Due to which there is a lot of rain everywhere.

So there is no benefit of going to Manali in July and August, because at this time your trip can prove to be useless. You should not travel to mountains during monsoon i.e. July and August at all.

Now we will tell you all the information about “How to reach Manali”.

You can take flight, train, bus, taxi, car or bike to reach Manali from different cities of the country.

There are multiple options available to reach Manali from every part of the country or world. Manali is the main tourist attraction for foreigners too.

Reach Manali By Flight

The nearest airport to Manali is Kullu Manali, which is located in Bhuntar. The distance of Kullu from Kullu Manali Airport is about 11 kms and the distance of Manali is 50 kms.

From here you will easily get the facility of bus and taxi to go to Kullu and Manali, which run from time to time.

If you do not get flight to Bhuntar airport then you can also choose Chandigarh airport. Flights are available from every major city of the country.

The distance of Chandigarh from Manali is about 310 kms. By landing at Chandigarh airport, you can reach Manali by bus or cab or can also take a flight from Chandigarh to Bhuntar. The flight takes 55 minutes to reach Manali from Chandigarh.

Alternatively, you can also opt for bus services which are regularly available to Manali. The distance from Delhi to Manali is about 530 kms.

There are no direct flights to Manali from Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and even Kolkata, but from these cities you can fly to Chandigarh or Delhi. Beyond this you can travel by bus or cab.

Reach Manali by Train

The nearest railway stations to Manali are Chandigarh, Pathankot and Ambala, where you can reach by train from any part of the country.

Manali is located at a distance of 305 km from Chandigarh Railway Station, 293 km from Pathankot and 277 km from Kalka.

Bus and taxi facilities are provided from Chandigarh, Pathankot and Kalka to Manali, which are available at all times.

Buses can be availed from Chandigarh, Pathankot and Kalka railway stations to reach Manali.

Volvo and ordinary buses ply from all these three railway stations to Manali, the fare of which starts from ₹ 500 to ₹ 1300. You can book flights from these three cities to Manali according to your budget.

Reach Manali By Bus

Direct buses run to Manali from major and nearby cities of the country like Delhi, Shimla, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Chandigarh.

You can easily reach Manali by taking bus facility from all these big cities of the country.

Road network –

Delhi – 530 km via NH- 44

Agra – 750-800 km via NH- 44

Jaipur – 800 km via NH- 44

Ludhiana – 331 km via NH- 3

Patiala – 336 km via NH- 3 or NH-205

Amritsar – 395 km via NH5A

Chandigarh – 305 km via NH84

Reach Manali By Private Taxi And Tempo Traveller.

If you want to visit Manali with your family and do not have your own car, then you can book a taxi or tempo traveler from Delhi and take your whole family for a sightseeing tour of Manali.

Reach Manali By Bike And Car

If you are planning to go on Manali trip solo (alone) or with your friends, then you can also go on your bike to visit Manali, but if you are planning to go to Manali with your whole famiy, then it would be better for you to go for your own car or private taxi on the Manali trip. If you are going on Manali trip by your bike or car, then you will have to pay green tax in Manali,