Two more COVID case in Himachal, total up to 79

Two more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 79.

While one person was tested positive in the Hamirpur’s Badsar area another case surfaced in Kangra district’s Maner village.

The 36-year-old man from the Badsar area is asymptomatic and returned from Mumbai on May 13, said Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old from Maner village had returned from Gurugram on May 8 in a taxi along with another person from the village.

The driver of the taxi also belongs to Maner village.

The patient has mild symptoms and has been shifted to the Covid containment centre at Baijnath. Four of his family members and other contacts have also been quarantined.

There are 36 active cases in the state now, while 39 people have recovered from the infection, said officials. Four persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

Of the active cases, 15 are in Kangra, six in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur, and one each in Mandi and Shimla. – With PTI inputs

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments